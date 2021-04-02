Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €192.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €163.88 ($192.79).

Shares of BC8 opened at €162.95 ($191.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €161.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €169.59. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €100.30 ($118.00) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.84.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

