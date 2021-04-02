Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €82.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.41 ($82.84).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI opened at €75.34 ($88.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.59. Daimler has a 12 month low of €24.30 ($28.59) and a 12 month high of €74.72 ($87.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.