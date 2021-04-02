Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Quiet Period Will End on April 5th

Soaring Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SRNGU) quiet period will end on Monday, April 5th. Soaring Eagle Acquisition had issued 150,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $1,500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Soaring Eagle Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SRNGU stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

About Soaring Eagle Acquisition

There is no company description available for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

