Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.73. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Affimed shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 4,162 shares trading hands.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

