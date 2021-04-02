Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 5th (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust’s (NASDAQ:SQFT) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 5th. Presidio Property Trust had issued 500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $2,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

