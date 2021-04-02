Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $19.12. Mission Produce shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

Specifically, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,929,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,010,000.

About Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

