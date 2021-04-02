Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.27, but opened at $23.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 1,427 shares.

Specifically, CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

