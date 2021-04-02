Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 11,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 337,049 shares.The stock last traded at $21.12 and had previously closed at $19.45.

The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CONN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Conn’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $622.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.59.

About Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

