PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 8.3% on Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price shot up 8.3% on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. 43,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,303,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

