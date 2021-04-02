Spruce Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPRB) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 7th

Spruce Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:SPRB) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 7th. Spruce Biosciences had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

SPRB opened at $16.09 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. Equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,868,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,306,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,132,000.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

