Corus Entertainment (CJR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 9th. Analysts expect Corus Entertainment to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$420.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.60 million.
Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
