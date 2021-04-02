PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PRV.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Monday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

