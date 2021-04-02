Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €41.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.08 ($45.98).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO stock opened at €37.96 ($44.66) on Monday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.27.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.