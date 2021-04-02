The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €284.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €284.00 ($334.12) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €223.13 ($262.50).

Volkswagen stock opened at €241.15 ($283.71) on Monday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

