Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 963,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 700,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $399,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,752,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,198,884.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,052,724 shares of company stock worth $2,937,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

GTE stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $265.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter.

GTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.