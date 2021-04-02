$153.27 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce sales of $153.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.51 million and the highest is $159.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $591.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.54 million to $604.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $604.36 million, with estimates ranging from $587.39 million to $623.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,903,000.

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,028. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

