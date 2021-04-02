Ruff (RUFF) Price Tops $0.0160

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $15.73 million and $3.14 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00051006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 879.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.08 or 0.00643262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00027549 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Ruff Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

