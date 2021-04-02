Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,025. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canada Goose by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $17,299,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $3,060,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $3,721,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Canada Goose by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.