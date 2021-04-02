$669.19 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post sales of $669.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $653.60 million to $702.80 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $485.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANF. B. Riley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,435,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

