Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,324,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.46. 872,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,492. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $101.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

