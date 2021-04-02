Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.96

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.96 and traded as high as C$11.88. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$11.86, with a volume of 378,785 shares.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 871.43%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

