BAE Systems (LON:BA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $491.82

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.82 ($6.43) and traded as high as GBX 514.90 ($6.73). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 505 ($6.60), with a volume of 10,658,698 shares trading hands.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 596.56 ($7.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £16.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 490.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 491.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Insiders have acquired 90 shares of company stock valued at $44,829 in the last three months.

About BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

