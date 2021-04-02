Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.05

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $11.78. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 30,133 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $279,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $84,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

