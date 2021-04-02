Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $376.28

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $376.28 and traded as high as $417.76. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $410.64, with a volume of 2,708 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.28.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

