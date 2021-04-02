Monkey Project (MONK) Price Hits $0.0156 on Major Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $190,955.44 and $488.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,256,144 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

