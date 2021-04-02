$375.93 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report sales of $375.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $382.80 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $757.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.83 million.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.97. 657,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,524 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

