Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report $532.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $537.37 million. Etsy reported sales of $228.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.20. 1,766,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.23 and a 200 day moving average of $173.93. Etsy has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Etsy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Etsy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Etsy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

