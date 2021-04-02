VIG Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,975.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. VIG has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $7,975.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One VIG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.46 or 0.06588075 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001327 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,728,955 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

