Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Decreases By 26.5%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 5,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,280. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

