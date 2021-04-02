Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Update

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SJR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. 517,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,390. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.