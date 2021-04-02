Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Trading Down 2.3%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.97 and last traded at $40.97. 9,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 6,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

