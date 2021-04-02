Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Trading 8.2% Higher

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.23. 815,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 650,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$825.30 million and a PE ratio of 88.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.48.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$40,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,618 shares in the company, valued at C$938,492.20.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

