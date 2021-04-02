Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Shares Down 6.3%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) shares dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

CWQXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

