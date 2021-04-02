Convatec Group (LON:CTEC) Shares Up 0.3%

Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198.25 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 193.80 ($2.53). Approximately 1,530,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,047,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.26 ($2.52).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 206 ($2.69).

Get Convatec Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. Convatec Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

Convatec Group Company Profile (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Convatec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convatec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.