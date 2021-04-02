Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $162.34 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $59,876.86 or 0.99754112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.39 billion and approximately $162.34 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00032311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00107687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001298 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001689 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 140,103 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.