Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $105,323.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.31 million and $105,323.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for approximately $327.27 or 0.00545233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00063210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00321462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00087973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00724713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00029317 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 83,437 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

