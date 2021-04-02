Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NWBI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 378,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,400. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.