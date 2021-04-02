EBCoin Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. EBCoin has a market cap of $988,025.98 and $22.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00639184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027890 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EBCoin Coin Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

Buying and Selling EBCoin

