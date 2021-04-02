$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

NSC traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $271.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $136.65 and a fifty-two week high of $273.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 307.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 20,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

