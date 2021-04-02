Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.50.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

SNBR stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 432,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,289. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Insiders have sold 24,660 shares of company stock worth $3,121,260 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $721,000. Burney Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $1,413,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

