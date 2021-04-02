Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,550. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 35.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the period.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.