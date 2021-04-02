BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in March

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NYSE:DHF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.11. 1,224,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,160. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

