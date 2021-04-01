Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report $325.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $360.18 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $254.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPM. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $39.90. 3,228,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

