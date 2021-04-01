Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report $325.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $360.18 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $254.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WPM traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $39.90. 3,228,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $57.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
