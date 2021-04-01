Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post sales of $6.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 billion and the highest is $6.60 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 billion to $27.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $28.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,190,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,136,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after buying an additional 1,594,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after buying an additional 352,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,512,000 after purchasing an additional 701,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

