$326.41 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce sales of $326.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.14 million and the highest is $330.60 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $249.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,485,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $6.86 on Thursday, reaching $217.80. 255,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,991. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.96. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $100.92 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

