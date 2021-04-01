PUBLISH Market Capitalization Tops $1.72 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $8,003.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00050488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00638529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

NEWS is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.