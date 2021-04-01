XMax Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. XMax has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XMax has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00050488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00638529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,236,324,740 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.