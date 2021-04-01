CoinPoker Market Capitalization Tops $10.59 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $77,811.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00050488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00638529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

