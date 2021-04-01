Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. Unilever has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.