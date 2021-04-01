Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.
Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. Unilever has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
