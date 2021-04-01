Short Interest in Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Declines By 30.4%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLTDF traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591. Flow Traders has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLTDF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flow Traders in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

